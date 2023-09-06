U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Clay, Space Base Delta 2 vice commander, claps his hands at the 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony held at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023. During the ceremony, members from Team Buckley honored the lives of those lost and the courage and bravery of the first responders who tirelessly worked to save lives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8015965
|VIRIN:
|230911-X-SJ897-1006
|Resolution:
|5920x3947
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buckley holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
