    Buckley holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Buckley holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Haley Blevins 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Delaney Timchak, 460th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, provides remarks during the 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony held at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023. During the ceremony, members from Team Buckley honored the lives of those lost and the courage and bravery of the first responders who tirelessly worked to save lives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 8015956
    VIRIN: 230911-X-SJ897-1002
    Resolution: 6629x4419
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    This work, Buckley holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

