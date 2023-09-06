An Airman and a Guardian render a salute during the singing of the National Anthem at the 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony held at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023. During the ceremony, members from Team Buckley honored the lives of those lost and the courage and bravery of the first responders who tirelessly worked to save lives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 8015959 VIRIN: 230911-X-SJ897-1003 Resolution: 6573x4382 Size: 1.18 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buckley holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.