    Shooting Towards Excellence [Image 6 of 8]

    Shooting Towards Excellence

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Jerome Tayborn 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis White, 343rd Training Squadron, superintendent apprentice course, fires an M4 Carbine rifle during the 2023 Excellence in Competition Rifle Shoot at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. The competition hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight was open to all U.S. military personnel from any branch and gives competitors in the top ten percent a chance to compete to earn a United States Air Force Elementary Rifle Shot Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:21
    Photo ID: 8015544
    VIRIN: 230908-F-HL283-1109
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting Towards Excellence [Image 8 of 8], by Jerome Tayborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lackland
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio

