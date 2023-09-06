Shooting Towards Excellence

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis White, 343rd Training Squadron, superintendent apprentice course, fires an M4 Carbine rifle during the 2023 Excellence in Competition Rifle Shoot at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. The competition hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight was open to all U.S. military personnel from any branch and gives competitors in the top ten percent a chance to compete to earn a United States Air Force Elementary Rifle Shot Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)

