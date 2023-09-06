Shooting Towards Excellence

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Talbot, 37th Training Support Squadron, combat arms instructor, tally up results after a firing session during the 2023 Excellence in Competition Rifle Shoot at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. The competition hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight was open to all U.S. military personnel from any branch and gives competitors in the top ten percent a chance to compete to earn a United States Air Force Elementary Rifle Shot Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)

