A group of Joint Base San Antonio officers pose for a photo during the 2023 Excellence in Competition Rifle Shoot at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. The competition hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight was open to all U.S. military personnel from any branch and gives competitors in the top ten percent a chance to compete to earn a United States Air Force Elementary Rifle Shot Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8015525
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-HL283-1011
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shooting Towards Excellence [Image 8 of 8], by Jerome Tayborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
