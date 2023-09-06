Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders learn the mission of the 17th Mission Support Group [Image 3 of 4]

    Honorary Commanders learn the mission of the 17th Mission Support Group

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders act as a jury during a mock trial at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug 30, 2023. Honorary Commanders acted as the jury of the mock trial to understand how violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice are treated in a military-style court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    This work, Honorary Commanders learn the mission of the 17th Mission Support Group [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

