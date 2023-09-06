Honorary Commanders learn the mission of the 17th Mission Support Group

17th Training Wing honorary commanders act as a jury during a mock trial at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug 30, 2023. Honorary Commanders acted as the jury of the mock trial to understand how violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice are treated in a military-style court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
