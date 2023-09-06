A Wing Staff Agency patch is displayed on an Airman's arm while 17th Training Wing honorary commanders are briefed on the mission of the Comptroller Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug 30, 2023. This year's class of 17th Training Wing honorary commanders had their last immersion with the Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:21 Photo ID: 8015231 VIRIN: 230830-F-QS607-1111 Resolution: 3024x2160 Size: 765.56 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commanders learn the mission of the 17th Mission Support Group [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.