U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Jacobs, 17th Training Wing chief of military justice, and Trey Holmes, 17th TRW honorary commander, review documents before a mock trial at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug 30, 2023. A mock trial was held to show a small part of the process that judge advocates go through during a court martial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:21 Photo ID: 8015233 VIRIN: 230830-F-QS607-1029 Resolution: 2700x1929 Size: 349.03 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commanders immersed in Wing Staff Agencies [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.