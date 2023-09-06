Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders immersed in Wing Staff Agencies [Image 4 of 4]

    Honorary Commanders immersed in Wing Staff Agencies

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Jacobs, 17th Training Wing chief of military justice, and Trey Holmes, 17th TRW honorary commander, review documents before a mock trial at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug 30, 2023. A mock trial was held to show a small part of the process that judge advocates go through during a court martial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

