NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (September 11, 2023) Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Jason Brown, assigned to Naval Station Mayport, strikes the bell during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sep. 11, 2023. On September 11, 2001, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack against the homeland in our nation’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

