2309011-N-OZ224-1359

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (September 11, 2023) Command Master Chief Ian Thompson speaks to Sailors and first responders during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sep. 11, 2023. On September 11, 2001, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack against the homeland in our nation’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:15 Photo ID: 8015076 VIRIN: 230911-N-OZ224-1359 Resolution: 2048x1280 Size: 293.3 KB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.