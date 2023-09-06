Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    2309011-N-OZ224-1356
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (September 11, 2023) Capt. Brian A. Binder (left), Commanding Officer, Naval Station Mayport, and Cdr. Tellis Fears, Prospective Executive Officer, Naval Station Mayport, salute the Ensign during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sep. 11, 2023. On September 11, 2001, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack against the homeland in our nation’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:15
    Photo ID: 8015078
    VIRIN: 230911-N-OZ224-1356
    Resolution: 2048x1280
    Size: 535.93 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance
    NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance
    NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance
    NAVSTA Mayport 9/11 Remembrance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT