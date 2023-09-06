The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, coins Maj. Mister Carlton, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing future operations officer, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 8, 2023. Maj. Carlton was recognized for excellence during the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 03:31 Photo ID: 8014364 VIRIN: 230908-F-PS279-1008 Resolution: 3505x2332 Size: 739.52 KB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Paige Skinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.