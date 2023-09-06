Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing [Image 3 of 7]

    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing

    GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Paige Skinner 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Dillon Keegan, 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron intelligence systems technician, demonstrates the capabilities of mobile digital infrastructure to the Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 8, 2023. Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing can operate anywhere, at any time, in support of the National Defense Strategy and NATO deterrence objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Paige Skinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    435 AGOW
    435 Air Ground Operations Wing
    U.S. Air Force Under Secretary
    the Honorable Kristyn Jones

