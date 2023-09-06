The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing

Senior Airman Kelsey Jone, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cadre, demonstrates the capabilities of mobile digital infrastructure vans to the Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 8, 2023. 435th Air Ground Operations Wing warfighters are imbibed with a spirit of innovation, have improved processes and provided solutions to real-world challenges by employing tools such as the MDI vans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 03:31
|Photo ID:
|8014362
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-PS279-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
