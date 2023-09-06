Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing [Image 4 of 7]

    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing

    GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Paige Skinner 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Kelsey Jone, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cadre, demonstrates the capabilities of mobile digital infrastructure vans to the Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 8, 2023. 435th Air Ground Operations Wing warfighters are imbibed with a spirit of innovation, have improved processes and provided solutions to real-world challenges by employing tools such as the MDI vans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 03:31
    Photo ID: 8014362
    VIRIN: 230908-F-PS279-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Paige Skinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    The Honorable Kristyn Jones visits with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435 AGOW
    435 Air Ground Operations Wing
    U.S. Air Force Under Secretary
    the Honorable Kristyn Jones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT