4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations

U.S. paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct airborne operations with support from a 12th Combat Aviation Brigade CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 7, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

