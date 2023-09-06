Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations [Image 13 of 15]

    4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct pre jump inspections during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 7, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 02:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, 4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations [Image 15 of 15], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

