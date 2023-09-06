4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations

A U.S. paratrooper with 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade walks of the drop zone during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 7, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

