    Kizuna 111 Curry [Image 4 of 4]

    Kizuna 111 Curry

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka staff join distinguished visitors from the City of Yokosuka and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at the installation's Club Alliance before a Kizuna 111 Curry tasting event July 21, 2023. Kizuna 111 Curry is a dish inspired by the JMSDF's tradition of curry and represents the friendship and partnership the U.S. Navy and JMSDF have developed.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 8014249
    VIRIN: 230721-N-FG395-1118
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
