YOKOSUKA, Japan -- An employee from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Club Alliance serves Kizuna 111 Curry during a tasting event July 21, 2023. Kizuna 111 Curry is a dish inspired by the JMSDF's tradition of curry and represents the friendship and partnership the U.S. Navy and JMSDF have developed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 8014247 VIRIN: 230721-N-FG395-1057 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 13.47 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kizuna 111 Curry [Image 4 of 4], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.