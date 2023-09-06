YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Command covers for both the U.S. Navy's Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JDS Ohnami (DD 111) rest at the installation's Club Alliance before a Kizuna 111 Curry tasting event July 21, 2023. Kizuna 111 Curry is a dish inspired by the JMSDF's tradition of curry and represents the friendship and partnership the U.S. Navy and JMSDF have developed.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8014248
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-FG395-1108
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|22.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kizuna 111 Curry [Image 4 of 4], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
