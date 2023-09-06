Fort Dix -27 Finance Battalion Zero Range and Table I

Soldiers of the 27th Finance Battalion zero their weapons and complete Table 1 for M-4 weapons qualification on ranges 20 and 21 at Fort Dix in New Jersey. (Images provided by the Fort DIX USASA Training Division / Steven Roussel)

Date Taken: 09.09.2023
Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US