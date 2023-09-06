Fort Dix -27 Finance Battalion Zero Range and Table I

Soldiers of the 27th Finance Battalion zero their weapons and complete Table 1 for M-4 weapons qualification on ranges 20 and 21 at Fort Dix in New Jersey. (Images provided by the Fort DIX USASA Training Division / Steven Roussel)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8014202
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-SD662-2876
|Resolution:
|3907x2839
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
