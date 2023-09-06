Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix -27 Finance Battalion Zero Range and Table I [Image 6 of 10]

    Fort Dix -27 Finance Battalion Zero Range and Table I

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers of the 27th Finance Battalion zero their weapons and complete Table 1 for M-4 weapons qualification on ranges 20 and 21 at Fort Dix in New Jersey. (Images provided by the Fort DIX USASA Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 23:32
    Photo ID: 8014203
    VIRIN: 230909-A-SD662-2925
    Resolution: 2915x2811
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix -27 Finance Battalion Zero Range and Table I [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Zero
    Fort Dix
    Table 1
    27 Finance

