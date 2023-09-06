USS Chief (MCM 14) Changes Command

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Michael Pires, the executive officer of the Avenger-Class mine counter measure ship USS Chief (MCM 14), salutes sideboys as he is piped aboard the stage at the ship’s change of command ceremony in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 28, 2023. Chief is capable of finding, classifying and destroying various waterborne mines to clear vital sea routes and is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

