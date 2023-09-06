Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chief (MCM 14) Changes Command [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Chief (MCM 14) Changes Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Michael Pires, the executive officer of the Avenger-Class mine counter measure ship USS Chief (MCM 14), salutes sideboys as he is piped aboard the stage at the ship’s change of command ceremony in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 28, 2023. Chief is capable of finding, classifying and destroying various waterborne mines to clear vital sea routes and is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chief (MCM 14) Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FDNF
    Forged by the Sea

