SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Michael Pires, the commanding officer of the Avenger-Class mine counter measure ship USS Chief (MCM 14), receives his command at sea insignia from his wife during a change of command ceremony in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 28, 2023. Chief is capable of finding, classifying and destroying various waterborne mines to clear vital sea routes and is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 21:31
|Photo ID:
|8014089
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-SS370-1066
|Resolution:
|5413x4330
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chief (MCM 14) Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
