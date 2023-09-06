USS Chief (MCM 14) Changes Command

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Michael Pires, the commanding officer of the Avenger-Class mine counter measure ship USS Chief (MCM 14), receives his command at sea insignia from his wife during a change of command ceremony in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 28, 2023. Chief is capable of finding, classifying and destroying various waterborne mines to clear vital sea routes and is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

