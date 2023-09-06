U.S. Army Spc. Ruben Duncan, a cannon crew member with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Washington National Guard, explains the components of an M777 Howitzer weapon system during a demonstration field training exercise for friends and family at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Because of their long-range capabilities, howitzers are used to provide support for manoeuvre warfare by suppressing enemy fire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8014076
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-IV322-1013
|Resolution:
|5237x3491
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Leadingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
