    Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family [Image 3 of 5]

    Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Ruben Duncan, a cannon crew member with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Washington National Guard, explains the components of an M777 Howitzer weapon system during a demonstration field training exercise for friends and family at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Because of their long-range capabilities, howitzers are used to provide support for manoeuvre warfare by suppressing enemy fire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 21:41
    Photo ID: 8014076
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-IV322-1013
    Resolution: 5237x3491
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Leadingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Howitzer
    Artillery
    Army National Guard
    Warfighter
    Washington State
    81st Brigade

