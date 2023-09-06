Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family

U.S. Army Spc. Ruben Duncan, a cannon crew member with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Washington National Guard, explains the components of an M777 Howitzer weapon system during a demonstration field training exercise for friends and family at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Because of their long-range capabilities, howitzers are used to provide support for manoeuvre warfare by suppressing enemy fire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham)

