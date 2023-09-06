Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family

U.S. Army canon crew members with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, fire three rounds from an M777 Howitzer cannon weapon on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Firing was the culmination of several hours of teamwork during a public demonstration field training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham)

