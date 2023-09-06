Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family

U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, level an M777 Howitzer weapon during a public demonstration field training exercise for friends and family on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. The crew was challenged to set up the cannon weapon without using the digital sighting system, relying instead on line-of-sight navigation training and physical force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham)

Date Taken: 09.09.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US