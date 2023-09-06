U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, level an M777 Howitzer weapon during a public demonstration field training exercise for friends and family on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. The crew was challenged to set up the cannon weapon without using the digital sighting system, relying instead on line-of-sight navigation training and physical force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Leadingham)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8014075
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-IV322-1025
|Resolution:
|6097x4065
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard field artillery unit pulls tail for friends and family [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Leadingham, identified by DVIDS
