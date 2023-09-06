The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire Adjutant General, presents an Adjutant General’s coin to Subteniente Roberto Alfaro, El Salvador Army Special Forces at the end of the New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General (NHNG TAG)’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 8, Ft. Devens, Mass.



Team El Salvadoran competed for the first time in the NHNG TAG match and won the Remington “Vulcan” Trophy as the Team Grand Aggregate Champion at the 3-day event from September 6 to 8. Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

