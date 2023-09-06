Capt. Robert Matzelle, commander of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) won the 1LT Wheeler Award as the first place of Individual Pistol Excellence in the New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 8, at Ft. Devens, Mass.



66 shooters from four different countries, including the United States, Canada, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde, competed for individual and team awards at the 3-day event from September 6 to 8. Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8014067 VIRIN: 230908-A-ML797-2459 Resolution: 2240x3360 Size: 5.84 MB Location: DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.