Capt. Robert Matzelle, commander of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) won the 1LT Wheeler Award as the first place of Individual Pistol Excellence in the New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 8, at Ft. Devens, Mass.
66 shooters from four different countries, including the United States, Canada, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde, competed for individual and team awards at the 3-day event from September 6 to 8. Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 20:38
|Photo ID:
|8014067
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-ML797-2459
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
