    The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 2 of 3]

    The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Team El Salvador won the Remington “Vulcan” Trophy as the Team Grand Aggregate Champion in the New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General (NHNG TAG)’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 8, Ft. Devens, Mass.

    Team El Salvadoran competed for the first time in the history of the NHNG TAG match, alongside other state partners and allies including Canada, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde at the 3-day event from September 6 to 8. Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

    This work, The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    marksmanship
    training
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

