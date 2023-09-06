The New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Team El Salvador won the Remington “Vulcan” Trophy as the Team Grand Aggregate Champion in the New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General (NHNG TAG)’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 8, Ft. Devens, Mass.



Team El Salvadoran competed for the first time in the history of the NHNG TAG match, alongside other state partners and allies including Canada, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde at the 3-day event from September 6 to 8. Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

