A U.S. Air Force Airmen standby to refuel an MQ-9 Aircraft on the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field on San Clemente Island Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The Airmen simulated a refuel in a contested environment for the Grizzly Flag exercise. Grizzly Flag is a six-day exercise among the five California Air National Guard Wings to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment in a hub and spoke configuration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 20:02
|Photo ID:
|8014024
|VIRIN:
|230908-Z-KL412-1097
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing Grizzly Flag, MCA FARP Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT