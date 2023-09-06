129th Rescue Wing Grizzly Flag, MCA FARP Exercise

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Steven J. Butow, Commander of the California Air National Guard (left), promotes Tech Sgt. Giles to Master Sgt. during the Grizzly Flag exercise on the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field at San Clemente Island, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. Grizzly Flag is a six-day exercise among the five California Air National Guard Wings to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment in a hub and spoke configuration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

