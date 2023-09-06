Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing Grizzly Flag, MCA FARP Exercise [Image 1 of 15]

    129th Rescue Wing Grizzly Flag, MCA FARP Exercise

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 130th Rescue Squadron standby for the MQ-9 Aircraft refuel on the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field on San Clemente Island Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. Airmen simulated the refueling in a contested environment for the Grizzly Flag exercise. Grizzly Flag is a six-day exercise among the five California Air National Guard Wings to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment in a hub and spoke configuration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:10
    Photo ID: 8014007
    VIRIN: 230908-Z-KL412-1055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 992.26 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing Grizzly Flag, MCA FARP Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    MCA
    Grizzly Flag

