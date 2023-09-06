129th Rescue Wing Grizzly Flag, MCA FARP Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 130th Rescue Squadron standby for the MQ-9 Aircraft refuel on the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field on San Clemente Island Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. Airmen simulated the refueling in a contested environment for the Grizzly Flag exercise. Grizzly Flag is a six-day exercise among the five California Air National Guard Wings to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment in a hub and spoke configuration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023
Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US