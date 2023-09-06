U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, left, Staff Sgt. Cody Polzin, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team lead crew chief, middle, and Master Sgt. Bryen Sandoval, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo team superintendent, right, watch the night show of the Wings over Batavia Airshow in Batavia, New York, Sept. 3, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8013945
|VIRIN:
|230903-F-SW533-1344
|Resolution:
|2834x3542
|Size:
|760.12 KB
|Location:
|BATAVIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wings over Batavia 2023 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
