    Wings over Batavia 2023 [Image 28 of 28]

    Wings over Batavia 2023

    BATAVIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, left, Staff Sgt. Cody Polzin, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team lead crew chief, middle, and Master Sgt. Bryen Sandoval, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo team superintendent, right, watch the night show of the Wings over Batavia Airshow in Batavia, New York, Sept. 3, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 8013948
    VIRIN: 230903-F-SW533-1350
    Resolution: 2847x3559
    Size: 865.18 KB
    Location: BATAVIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings over Batavia 2023 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airshow
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    355th Wing
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Wings over Batavia 2023

