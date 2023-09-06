Wings over Batavia 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, left, Staff Sgt. Cody Polzin, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team lead crew chief, middle, and Master Sgt. Bryen Sandoval, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo team superintendent, right, watch the night show of the Wings over Batavia Airshow in Batavia, New York, Sept. 3, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

