Hydrate the hydrant

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Matthew Paproski, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, water and fuels systems maintenance journeyman, conducts an annual fire hydrant flow test at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Sept. 9, 2023. Testing fire hydrant flow ensures the hydrants are working properly and will be effective in the case of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

