    Hydrate the hydrant [Image 2 of 2]

    Hydrate the hydrant

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Matthew Paproski, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, water and fuels systems maintenance journeyman, conducts an annual fire hydrant flow test at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Sept. 9, 2023. Testing fire hydrant flow ensures the hydrants are working properly and will be effective in the case of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    This work, Hydrate the hydrant [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

