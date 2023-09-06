Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails conduct communications exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Tails conduct communications exercise

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nathniel Phillips, a cyber systems operator for the 226th Communications, inspects a satellite during Exercise Copperhead Beacon 23 at the group’s headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, September 8, 2023. The unit used more than five types of satellites to test and ensure connectivity during the exercise between separated units throughout the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 10:45
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    This work, Red Tails conduct communications exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Alabama National Guard

