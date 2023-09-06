Red Tails conduct communications exercise

Staff Sgt. Nathniel Phillips, a cyber systems operator for the 226th Communications, inspects a satellite during Exercise Copperhead Beacon 23 at the group’s headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, September 8, 2023. The unit used more than five types of satellites to test and ensure connectivity during the exercise between separated units throughout the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

