Tech. Sgt. Damon Whitehurst, a 226th Communications IT specialist, relays connectivity reports from disaggregated units to headquarters during Exercise Copperhead Beacon 23 at the group’s headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, September 8, 2023. Over 12-units from across the Eastern United States and maritime assets participated in the exercise to ensure Agile Combat Employment through communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 10:45 Photo ID: 8013108 VIRIN: 230908-Z-VZ654-1002 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 1.79 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Tails conduct communications exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.