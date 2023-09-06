Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails conduct communications exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Red Tails conduct communications exercise

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Damon Whitehurst, a 226th Communications IT specialist, relays connectivity reports from disaggregated units to headquarters during Exercise Copperhead Beacon 23 at the group’s headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, September 8, 2023. Over 12-units from across the Eastern United States and maritime assets participated in the exercise to ensure Agile Combat Employment through communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    This work, Red Tails conduct communications exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

