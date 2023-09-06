Members of the 130th Airlift Wing execute a Limited FLUSH plan as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 9, 2023. Unit members were challenged with a series of command & control, nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological decontamination, self aid and buddy care, and career-field specific tasks to challenge and help hone their skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|09.09.2023
|09.09.2023 19:16
|8012317
|230909-Z-KF734-1019
|6048x4024
|7.15 MB
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|7
|0
This work, 130th Members Participate in FLUSH Plan During FLARE-V [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
