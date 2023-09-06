Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Members Participate in FLUSH Plan During FLARE-V [Image 2 of 6]

    130th Members Participate in FLUSH Plan During FLARE-V

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 130th Airlift Wing execute a Limited FLUSH plan as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 9, 2023. Unit members were challenged with a series of command & control, nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological decontamination, self aid and buddy care, and career-field specific tasks to challenge and help hone their skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 19:16
    Photo ID: 8012317
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-KF734-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Members Participate in FLUSH Plan During FLARE-V [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

