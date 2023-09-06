130th Members Participate in FLUSH Plan During FLARE-V

Members of the 130th Airlift Wing execute a Limited FLUSH plan as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 9, 2023. FLARE-V 2023 is a Commander Directed Readiness Exercise designed to inform commanders of their units’ ability to Generate-Employ-Sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

