Members of the 130th Airlift Wing execute a Limited FLUSH plan as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 9, 2023. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally-informed training events, real-world deployments and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 19:16
|Photo ID:
|8012319
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-KF734-1047
|Resolution:
|4469x2973
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Members Participate in FLUSH Plan During FLARE-V [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT