Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor

Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman, a Machinery Technician with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force Gulf Strike Team, operates an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) over Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii, Sep. 5, 2023. Zechman was using the UAS to conduct an assessment of the harbor for future cleanup operations in response to the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)

Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US