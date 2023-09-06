Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor

Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman, a Machinery Technician with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force Gulf Strike Team, conducts an assessment of Lahaina harbor, Hawaii, Sep. 5, 2023. Zechman was using an unmanned aircraft system to conduct the assessment following the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)

Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US