Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman, a Machinery Technician with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force Gulf Strike Team, deploys an unmanned aircraft system at Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. Sep. 5, 2023. Zechman was conducing an assessment of the harbor for the Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function # 10 unified command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8012282
|VIRIN:
|230905-G-N0310-1140
|Resolution:
|5023x3588
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
