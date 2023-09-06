Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor

Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman, a Machinery Technician with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force Gulf Strike Team, deploys an unmanned aircraft system at Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. Sep. 5, 2023. Zechman was conducing an assessment of the harbor for the Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function # 10 unified command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

Date Taken: 09.05.2023