    Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman, a Machinery Technician with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force Gulf Strike Team, deploys an unmanned aircraft system at Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. Sep. 5, 2023. Zechman was conducing an assessment of the harbor for the Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function # 10 unified command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 8012282
    VIRIN: 230905-G-N0310-1140
    Resolution: 5023x3588
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    National Strike Force
    unmanned aircraft system
    Sector Honolulu
    Gulf Strike Team

