Sorting Mail at the Post Office

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Knight, from Spring Lake, North Carolina, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, sorts mail for pick-up, Sep. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

