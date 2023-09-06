Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elijah Mendoza, from Lobbock, Texas, assigned to the weapon’s department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), restores a stanchion in a lower-stage weapons elevator, Sep. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 21:14 Photo ID: 8011211 VIRIN: 230905-N-GK686-1011 Resolution: 1546x2319 Size: 434.51 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Restoration [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.