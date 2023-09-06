Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoration [Image 1 of 6]

    Restoration

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elijah Mendoza, from Lobbock, Texas, assigned to the weapon’s department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), restores a stanchion in a lower-stage weapons elevator, Sep. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 21:14
    Photo ID: 8011211
    VIRIN: 230905-N-GK686-1011
    Resolution: 1546x2319
    Size: 434.51 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restoration [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Command
    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    US Navy

