Sgt. 1st Class, David Hong and Monica Hong receive Chaplin Awards

Sgt. 1st Class, David Hong, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and his wife, Monica Hong, receive the Martin of Tours and Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award during a ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023. The Martin of Tours and Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of both the Soldier and Spouse to the Chaplain Corps and to the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor)

