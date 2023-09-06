Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class, David Hong and Monica Hong receive Chaplin Awards

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Connor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class, David Hong, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and his wife, Monica Hong, receive the Martin of Tours and Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award during a ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023. The Martin of Tours and Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of both the Soldier and Spouse to the Chaplain Corps and to the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor)

    Ivy Division NCO is presented the Order of Martin of Tours Award

    Fort Carson
    Garrison
    Chaplain Corps
    Award
    Martin of Tours
    Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse

